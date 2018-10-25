SC rules to ban sale of BS-IV vehicles in India from April 1, 2020

The Supreme Court ruled that no Bharat Stage-IV vehicle shall be sold across the country with effect from April 1, 2020.

Bharat Stage VI (BS-VI) emission norms will come into force from April 1, 2020 across India.

The Bharat stage emission standards are norms given by the government to regulate the amount of air pollutants are emitted by motor vehicles.

In 2016, the Centre had announced that the country would skip the BS-V norms altogether and adopt BS-VI norms by 2020.

PM Modi launches ‘Main Nahi Hum’ portal and app in New Delhi

PM Narendra Modi has launched the ‘Main Nahin Hum’ portal and app, which aims to being together IT professionals to work towards social causes and service to society.

The theme is Self for Society.

The portal is expected to leverage technology in service of the weaker sections of society.

RBI lifts ban on Fino Payments Bank for opening new accounts

The RBI has lifted the ban on Fino Payments Bank, which stopped it from opening new accounts, after the bank submitted a compliance report to the RBI.

It had been barred from adding new customers from May.

Fino Payments Bank is one of India’s first payments banks.

Airtel Payments Bank was also barred from taking on new customers, but in July, the RBI lifted the ban on Airtel Payments Bank.

Kohli quickest to reach 10,000 runs in ODI cricket

India captain Virat Kohli has become the fastest batsman to score 10,000 runs in the history of ODI cricket.

Kohli achieved the feat in his 205th innings, against the West Indies.

He surpassed Sachin Tendulkar, who reached 10,000 ODI runs in his 259th innings, against Australia in 2001.

Kohli also scored his 37th ODI hundred (in his 205th innings), while Sachin Tendulkar had reached the milestone in his 321st innings, against Pakistan in 2004.

