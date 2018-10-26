Board of Secondary Education Haryana (BSEH) released the results of the September Open School examination 2018 for the 10th and 12th class on October 25th. All the candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the result at bseh.org.in. The examination for Subject To be Clear (STC)/ Credit Transfer Policy (CTP)/ marks improvement were conducted in the month of September 2018.

Indian Express reports that Dr. Jagbir Singh, secretary of BSEH said, the pass percentage for the 10th class was 29.72% and the pass percentage for the 12th was 26.11%. A total of 42,017 students appeared in the 10th exam of which 12,487 passed the exam. For 12th exam, 31,674 students appeared and only 7038 students passed the exam.

Here is how to check the BSEH September 2018 10th and 12th result: