Rajasthan Police released the final cut-off marks for the recruitment of Police Constable 2018 on October 24th. The application process for the recruitment was started in May 2018 and the final result was released in August. Now, the board has released the cut-off marks for various regions and categories.

The recruitment was conducted to recruit 13,142 positions of constables for various categories - General Constable, Drivers, and Mounted Constables. Around 7.5 lakh candidates had applied for the exam and appeared for the first stage written exam. Indian Express reports that the March exam for the recruitment had to be postponed due to various malpractices.

Here is how to check Rajasthan Constable Recruitment cut-off marks: