The OnePlus 6T has just received another set of leaks, if reports are to be believed. Twitter tipster Ishan Agarwal claims to have the real specs of the OnePlus 6T; apparently the earlier leaks got a few things wrong. This comes even as the official OnePlus 6T launch is just days away.

NDTV Gadgets reports that the display of the OnePlus 6T has an 86% screen-to-body ratio and it gets Gorilla Glass 6. The phone is expected to get a 6.4-inch Optic AMOLED display, an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC and an Adreno 630 GPU. It will also reportedly get 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

In terms of camera capabilities, the OnePlus 6T will get, the latest leak claims, a 16-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture and a 20-megapixel secondary sensor with f/1.7 aperture, in addition to a flash on its dual rear camera setup. According to the ‘leak’, the OnePLus 6T will apparently run Android 9.0 Pie.

We already know a little about the phone, since a few details have been teased by the company. The OnePlus 6T will definitely have an optical in-display fingerprint sensor and a larger 3,700mAh battery, and it will not come with a 3.5mm headphone jack. In order to get more traction for the launch, OnePlus recently announced a Pop-up event which will be held across the world.