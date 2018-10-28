Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) released the final answer keys for the Group II Services examination on October 28th. The answer keys for all the four papers were released after a High Court order.

The court had instructed the Commission to delete 19 questions out of the total 600 questions in four papers and asked to change the key for one question. The marks for deleted questions will be given to candidates who have attempted the questions. All candidates who had appeared in the Group II exam can check the answer keys at tspsc.gov.in.

The notification of the keys also stated that the further preparation scores for the examination will be done based on these answer keys. The result will be declared soon for the exam and the candidates who clear the exam will have to appear for an interview round.

Here is how to check the TSPSC Group II answer keys:

1. Visit the TSPCS’s official website.

2. On the home page under ‘What’s New’ section, click on the link for answer keys for relevant paper. Candidates can also click on the direct link for Paper I, Paper II, Paper III, and Paper IV.

3. The answer keys will be displayed which can be printed out for reference.