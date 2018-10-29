Kerala Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) will declare the results of Plus One Improvement Exam 2018 on November 1st, reports NDTV. The DHSE officials confirmed the date to the NDTV. Previously, the officials had doused the rumours of the results coming out on October 22nd and had given a tentative date of October 29th or 30th.

All the students who have appeared for the Plus One improvement exam can check at result at dhsekerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in. The official earlier had said, “The paper evaluation will be completed by this Wednesday. Then the marks will be tabulated later and the results expected after that.”

The DHSE Plus One 2018 main exam was held from March 7th to March 28th and the result was declared on May 28th. Around 3.79 lakh regular students and almost 70,000 open school students participated in the Kerala Plus One 2018 examination.

The DHSE Plus One Improvement exam, which typically is conducted in the month of September, had to be postponed to October due to the severe floods in the state in the months of July and August. Thus the results have also been delayed too and are coming out in November.