Kerala Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) put rest to the rumours of Plus One Improvement Exam results coming out today, October 22nd. The officials said to the NDTV that the results will be declared either on October 29th or 30th. All the students who have appeared for the Plus One improvement exam can check at result at dhsekerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in.

An online portal had claimed that the result will be released today and the number of enquires regarding the result had increased. Putting rest to the misinformation, the official clarified that the result will be out before the month ends. “A website is spreading some rumours about the Kerala Plus One improvement results are being released today. This is just a rumour. The results are expected on October 29 or a day after,” the official told NDTV.

The official added that the evaluation process is complete and finishing touch is being provided to the process. “The paper evaluation will be completed by this Wednesday. Then the marks will be tabulated later and the results expected after that,” the official said.

The DHSE had to postpone the Improvement Exam to October due to the severe floods in the state in the months of July and August. Generally, the result for the Plus One Improvement exam is declared in the month of September.

The DHSE Plus One 2018 main exam was held from March 7th to March 28th and the result was declared on May 28th. Around 3.79 lakh regular students and almost 70,000 open school students participated in the Kerala Plus One 2018 examination.