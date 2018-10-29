Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board has released the detailed schedule for the Physical Endurance and Physical Measurement Test (PET/PMT) for multiple recruitment notifications on October 27th. The PET/PMT test will tentatively start from December 17th and is expected to be completed in 35-40 working days.

The PET/PMT will be conducted for 1,217 vacancies of SCT SI Civil and / or equivalent Posts, 29 vacancies of SCT SI IT&C, 26 vacancies of SCT ASI FPB and 16,925 vacancies of SCT PCs Civil and / or equivalent Posts, 231 vacancies of SCT PCs Technical. The result of preliminary exam for all these above-mentioned vacancies have been released and now the second stage of recruitment, PET/PMT, will be conducted.

The Board states in the notification that a total of 377,770 candidates have qualified for the PET/PMT exam of which 110,635 are for SCT SI Civil and / or equivalent and 228,865 are for SCT PCs Civil and / or equivalent.

The PET/PMT will take place at 4 Venues / Grounds in Hyderabad (for Hyderabad and erstwhile RR District Candidates), at 2 Venues / Grounds in Warangal and at 1 Venue / Ground in each of the Headquarters of the other erstwhile Districts of Karimnagar, Khammam, Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda, Sangareddy, Adilabad and Nizamabad.

The notification stated that the candidates are expected to fill their Part-II (Final) Application Form at the website, tslprb.in, by logging in to their user account from today, October 29th. The last day to fill the form November 18th. The process needs all the relevant documents to be uploaded. The admit card for the PET/PMT exam will be released after the process of filling the forms are done.

The notification for the PMT/PET schedule can be accessed at the TSLPRB website or in this direct link. The notification also details the way in which candidates can withdraw their incorrect claim of ex-Servicemen and amendment in other details. The notification also has information on process of PET/PMT and other relevant details.