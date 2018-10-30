The IBPS Probation Officer (PO) Prelim results are expected to be declared either today, October 30th, or tomorrow, October 31st, 2018, according to a report by the Indian Express. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection is expected to announce the prelim results on its official website, ibps.in.

According to the publication, an official has confirmed this, reportedly saying, “The results of Probationary Officer prelims examination will be released either on October 30 or 31. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website, ibps.in.”

The exams for the IBPS PO posts have recently concluded; they were held this month. IBPS had, in August this year, released a notification for recruitment of 4,102 bank probationary officers across 20 participating banks.

The IBPS PO Main exam will be conducted on November 18th, and the Main exam results are expected to be declared in December this year. The interview round is scheduled for January or February 2019, with provisional job allotment set for April next year.