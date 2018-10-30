The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has postponed or delayed the release of the Group D admit card for the exams scheduled for November 10th and 11th. The HSSC Group D admit cards will be made available for download on November 2nd, as per a notice on the official HSSC website, according to a report by website News by Careers360.

Meanwhile, HSSC Group D admit cards for the exams scheduled for November 17th and 18th will be released on November 7th. All the admit cards will be made available on the official HSSC website, hssc.gov.in.

Candidates will have to enter their details such as registration number and date of birth in order to access and download their HSSC Group D admit card. The admit card will have all the necessary details such as the exam city, centre, date and shift of the exam.

The HSSC Group D exam will be conducted in two sessions, a morning session to be held from 10.30 a.m. to 12 noon, and an afternoon session to be conducted from 3 p.m. to 4.30 p.m.