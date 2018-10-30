After a long while, Micromax has added two new smartphones to its range – the Bharat 5 Infinity Edition and Bharat 4 Diwali Edition. The budget smartphone lineup was unveiled by the company in time for Diwali. Considering the fact that the festive season is right around the corner, Micromax has timed the launch of these two handsets well, which notably feature Android Oreo (Go edition) out-of-the-box.

Interestingly, both smartphones will be available for sale via offline stores only, NDTV Gadgets reports. This comes as a surprise considering the fact that smartphone brands are embracing online retail platforms. The Bharat 5 is available in retail stores across India now, while the Bharat 4 will be available from November 3rd.

As mentioned earlier, both phones feature Android Oreo (Go edition) aka Android Go, which is a trimmed down version of Android Oreo aimed at low-cost smartphones. It essentially optimises the latest release of Android to run smoothly on entry-level devices, provides a rebuilt set of Google apps that use less memory, storage space, and mobile data, and features the entire catalogue of Google Play highlighting apps specifically designed for entry-level users.

Considering these are budget phones, the pricing takes centre stage here. The price in India of the Micromax Bharat 5 Infinity Edition has been set at Rs. 5,899. The Micromax Bharat 4 Diwali Edition, on the other hand, costs Rs. 4,249. As part of the launch offer, Micromax has partnered with Jio to give 25GB of additional data to users.

Micromax Bharat 5 Infinity Edition specifications

The dual-SIM Micromax Bharat 5 Infinity Edition sports a 18:9 Full Vision display. Micromax has not specified which processor powers the smartphone. However, it does say that the handset comes with 1GB of RAM. In terms of optics, the smartphone bears a 5-megapixel camera at the back and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. In terms of smart features it gets Face Unlock as well as a fingerprint sensor. It also comes with dual VoLTE and OTG support. And there’s a large 5,000mAh battery on board as well.

Micromax Bharat 4 Diwali Edition specifications

The Micromax Bharat 4 Diwali Edition sports a 5-inch display. It comes with 1GB of RAM as well, same as its sibling phone. In the camera department, the handset features a 5-megapixel sensor at the back with flash and a 2-megapixel sensor at the front with flash. The Micromax Bharat 4 Diwali Edition is fuelled by a 2,000mAh battery.