PM Modi unveils world’s tallest statue in Gujarat at 600 feet in height

PM Narendra Modi inaugurated Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s memorial on the leader’s 143rd birth anniversary in Gujarat’s Narmada district.

The bronze sculpture is the world’s tallest statue measuring 600 feet (182m).

It is called the Statue of Unity.

The next tallest statue is China’s Spring Temple Buddha (153m). In comparison, USA’s Statue of Liberty is 93m tall.

SBI, Hitachi Payments form joint venture for digital payment platform

State Bank of India (SBI) and payments solution provider Hitachi Payment Services India have joined forces to establish a card acceptance and digital payment platform.

SBI will have a majority stake in the proposed joint venture.

India’s largest dry dock to come up at Cochin shipyard

The foundation of India’s largest dry dock was laid at Cochin Shipyard in Kerala by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The Dry Dock will raise India’s share in global shipbuilding to 2%. India currently occupies 0.66% share in global shipbuilding market.

WhatsApp, CII collaborate to train SMEs, entrepreneurs in India

WhatsApp has partnered with Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) to train small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and entrepreneurs.

They will be trained to use the WhatsApp messaging platform in order to connect with customers and grow their businesses.

WhatsApp and CII will develop informative content to be distributed among entrepreneurs both in physical and digital formats.

World’s largest airport ‘under one roof’ opened in Istanbul

The world’s largest airport terminal ‘under one roof’ has been officially thrown open on in Istanbul.

The airport terminal is capable of serving 90 million passengers.

It was opened on October 29th, which is the Republic Day of Turkey.

