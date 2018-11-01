Defence Ministry signs contract with GRSE for four survey vessels for Indian Navy

The Ministry of Defence has signed a contract with Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) Limited, Kolkata, for four Survey Vessels for the Indian Navy.

The 110-metre-long survey vessels are capable of full-scale coastal and deep-water hydrographic survey of ports and harbours, approaches and determination of navigational channels or routes.

In their secondary role, these vessels will be capable of performing limited search and rescue, and limited ocean research. They will also be able to operate as hospital ship/casualty holding ships.

Train 18 is India’s first engineless train

India’s first engineless train, ‘Train 18’, is meant to be a successor to the Shatabdi Express.

Train 18 has been developed by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) and was unveiled by Railway Board Chairman Ashwani Lohani.

The Rs.100 crore train is the first long-distance train without a separate engine.

The 16-coach train can run at a speed of 160 kmph and will cut journey time by 15% over the 30-year old Shatabdi Express.

October 31st is National Unity Day, birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

National Unity day (also known as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas) is celebrated on October 31st.

It is the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

One the occasion this year, PM Modi unveiled the Statue of Unity, which is the tallest statue in the world.

National Unity Day was introduced by the Government of India in 2014.

Harvard University to honour Malala Yousafzai with Gleitsman Award 2018

Nobel Prize Winner Malala Yousafzai will be honored by Harvard University with the 2018 Gleitsman Award.

Malala will receive the award for her work promoting girls’ education.

Now 20 years old, Yousafzai is a student at Oxford University in England.

The Gleitsman Award provides 125,000 US dollars for activism that has improved quality of life around the world.

Seychelles launches world’s first Sovereign Blue Bond

The Republic of Seychelles launched the world’s first Sovereign Blue Bond.

This bond is a financial instrument designed to support sustainable marine and fisheries projects.

The bond raised USD 15 million from international investors.

