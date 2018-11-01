Just when the race to launch the first ever foldable phone was hotting up, with Samsung suggesting an eminent launch, an almost unknown technology company from China, Royole Corporation, has unveiled the magnum opus ahead of both tech giants Samsung and Huawei. Somehow, the Chinese firm has managed to pull off a major upset, ahead of the industry bigwigs.

Dubbed FlexiPai, this is apparently the second generation device from Royole Corp that boasts of a ‘fully flexible display’. The device also features a dual view camera mode and fast charging tech called Ro-Charge. In fact, popular Twitter-based tipster IceUniverse shared a video of the FlexiPai in action. The video showcases a phone being bent at the middle. However, it doesn’t bend flat and ends up quite bulky when packed away.

This is the "world's first foldable screen phone" released by Rouyu Technology, which will use the Snapdragon 8150 processor, but its design is very rough, just to seize the "first", this is a futures product. pic.twitter.com/M0v9o2z0Bw — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) October 31, 2018

The tweet by IceUniverse further says that the FlexiPai will use the Snapdragon 8150 processor, but its design is very rough, just to seize the “first” tag. This can be gauged from the video as well, wherein the software appears to get confused when the phone’s screen is bent, with the display flashing a couple of times before picking an orientation.

So all in all, this is, well and truly, a hastily designed product just to gain the tag of being the first in the foldable smartphone race. And as can be recalled, Samsung CEO DJ Koh had categorically mentioned in his last interview that the foldable phone from Samsung won’t be a ‘gimmick product’. Apart from that, Samsung is likely to unveil their foldable smartphone in near future as per recent reports.