Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) declared the result of HP Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) 2018 for Arts subjects today, November 1st. All candidates who have appeared for the HPTET 2018 Arts exam can check the result at hpbose.org. The website is experiencing a lot of downtime but candidates are suggested to be patient and keep checking the website for the result.

Previously, the Board had declared the JBT and Punjabi subjects’ TET 2018 result. The pass percentage for JBT was 20.47% and for Punjabi 29.24%.

Here is how to check the HPTET 2018 results:

Log in the HPBOSE website. Click on TET-2018 link on the home page Click on the link for 2018 HPTET results. Enter the Roll Number or the Application Number and click on ‘Search’. The result will be displayed which can be printed out.

HPBOSE had conducted the TET 2018 exam in the month of September for TGT (Arts), TGT (Medical), TGT (non-medical), Language Teachers, Shastri, Urdu, and Punjabi subjects. The Board has not clarified when can the candidates expect the results for the remaining subjects.