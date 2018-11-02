The admit card for the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) Group D exam is expected to be released today, November 2nd for the exams to be held on November 10th and 11th, 2018. Candidates appearing for the HHSC Group D November 2018 exams should check the official HSSC site for their admit cards.

Now, the HSSC Group D admit cards for the exams scheduled for November 17th and 18th are scheduled to be released next week on November 7th. All the admit cards will be made available on the official HSSC website, hssc.gov.in.

Those taking the HSSC Group D November 2018 exams will have to enter their personal details, such as registration number and date of birth, in order to access and download their HSSC Group D admit cards. The admit card will have all the necessary details including the exam city, centre, date and shift of the exam.

The HSSC Group D exams are being held in two sessions – a morning session from 10.30 a.m. to 12 noon, and an afternoon session from 3 p.m. to 4.30 p.m.