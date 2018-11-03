Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) declared the result of the first stage of the Group C Assistant Locomotive Pilot (ALP) and Technician 2018 examination yesterday, November 2nd. Candidates who have cleared the examination are eligible to appear for the 2nd stage of the examination. RRB released a notification stating that the second stage of the examination will be conducted from December 12th to December 14th, 2018.

The notification stated that the all the candidates who have qualified for the second stage of the Group C ALP/Technician examination can download the exam city intimation 10 days prior to the exam, which means that the details of exam venue and date should be available on December 2nd or 3rd.

The notification also stated that the Group C ALP/Technician candidates can download the admit card for the second stage of the exam 4 days prior to the examination. This means that the admit card can be expected to be released on December 8th, 2018. SC/ST candidates can also download their free travel pass from the website.

Candidates can access the above-mentioned information by logging in with the link provided at the official website and entering the registration number and date of birth. The individual scores for the first stage of the exam are also available in the page which can be accessed after logging in along with the master question paper of the shift in which the candidate appeared along with the correct answer marked.

In order to access the list of all the candidates who have cleared the Group C first stage exam, candidates need to go to the regional RRB website and click on the result link. The regional RRB websites are also hosting the cut-off marks for various communities, ex-servicemen and persons with disabilities for the region.

The list of RRB regional websites is as follows:

RRB Guwahati: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Jammu: www.rrbjammu.nic.in

RRB Kolkata: www.rrbkolkata.gov.in

RRB Malda: www.rrbmalda.gov.in

RRB Mumbai: www.rrbmumbai.gov.in

RRB Muzaffarpur: www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

RRB Patna: www.rrbpatna.gov.in

RRB Ranchi: rrbranchi.gov.in

RRB Secunderabad: rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

RRB Ahmedabad: www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in

RRB Ajmer: rrbajmer.gov.in

RRB Allahabad: rrbald.gov.in

RRB Bangalore: rrbbnc.gov.in

RRB Bhopal: www.rrbbpl.nic.in

RRB Bhubaneshwar: www.rrbbbs.gov.in

RRB Bilaspur: www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in

RRB Chandigarh: www.rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB Chennai: www.rrbchennai.gov.in

RRB Gorakhpur: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Siliguri: www.rrbsiliguri.org

RRB Thiruvananthapuram: rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

Candidates can access the syllabus for all the exam trades for RRB Second Stage of Group C exam in this link.

Around 36 lakh candidates attended the stage 1 exam for the RRB ALP/Technician Group C posts, which were conducted through the months of August and September this year. The notification for the positions was released in February for 25,605 vacancies, but the vacancies were increased to 64,371 in the month of September.