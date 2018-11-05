EICMA, also known as the Milan Motorcycle show, begins tomorrow in Milan, Italy. The prestigious annual trade show will witness several concept models, prototypes and iterations/upgrades of the existing motorcycles. Notably, Indian mid-capacity two-wheeler manufacturer Royal Enfield is expected to unveil something unprecedented. In fact, a teaser relating to RE’s unveil has been released.

The Chennai-based manufacturer recently on their social media account shared a teaser image of the upcoming motorcycle that will be showcased at the EICMA 2018. The tweet reads, tune in on November 6 to ‘watch the showcase of a design that celebrates a timeless expression of pure motorcycling.’ There is no doubt that Royal Enfield’s as a company has been going strong and is scaling new heights. It was only recently that RE had launched its ‘first ever’ 650cc twins in California.

According to a report by Autocar India, RE will unveil a liquid-cooled, twin-cylinder, 830cc prototype of a cruiser when the motorcycle show opens on November 8th, 2018.

“It will be a prototype cruiser powered by a liquid-cooled, twin-cylinder engine with a precise displacement of close to 834cc. The engine is understood to be BS VI-compliant already. The long-wheelbase cruiser is going to be Royal Enfield’s flagship offering for the global as well as home markets in the foreseeable future,” the report adds.

Coming back to the styling of the bike, both teaser images shared by Royal Enfield hint at a Bobber-style motorcycle. Meaning this will be first such offering from the RE stable.