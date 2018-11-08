India re-elected as member of ITU council till 2022

India has been elected as a member of the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) Council.

India will hold membership for another four years from 2019 to 2022.

India secured 165 votes at the elections and ranked third among the 13 countries elected to the council from the Asia-Australasia region.

The ITU has 193 member states.

Nuclear-capable INS Arihant completes first deterrence patrol

The INS Arihant, India’s first nuclear ballistic missile submarine, has completed its first deterrence patrol.

The 6,000-tonne indigenously developed submarine is a fully functional underwater ballistic missile vessel.

It was under development for three decades under a highly classified programme.

It comes under the direct control of the Nuclear Command Authority which is headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After Allahabad, UP CM Yogi Adityanath renames Faizabad Ayodhya

Close on the heels of renaming Allahabad ‘Prayagraj’, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced that the Faizabad district will be known as ‘Ayodhya’.

Adityanath said that Ayodhya is a symbol of our ‘aan, baan aur shaan’ (honour, pride and prestige).

Govt approves operationalisation strategy for Operation Greens

The government has approved the operationalisation strategy for Operation Greens.

The aim of the operation is to ensure availability of tomato, onion and potato throughout the country throughout the year without affecting prices.

The large scale goal is to stabilize the supply of tomato, onion and potato crops.

Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy, wife make history, enter Assembly together

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and his wife Anitha Kumaraswamy will make history when they enter the state Assembly together as lawmakers.

This is a rare occasion when a chief minister will be entering the Vidhana Soudha (seat of state legislature) with his wife.

Never before in India has it happened that a chief minister and his wife have become MLAs together.

Kumaraswamy and his wife had earlier been members of the House together.

Rohit Sharma surpasses Virat Kohli, becomes India’s highest run-scorer in T20Is

Rohit Sharma has surpassed captain Virat Kohli to become India’s highest run-scorer in Twenty20 Internationals.

He achieved this during the second game against the West Indies at the newly-built Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

Kohli previously was the top-rated Indian batsman in T20Is with 2,101 runs from 62 T20I matches at an average of 48.88.

Sharma has 2,203 runs from 86 matches.

Sharma also became the first batsman in the world to score four T20I hundreds.

Rohit is now the second highest run-scorer in the T20 batting charts and needs just 68 more to equal all-time top scorer, New Zealand’s Martin Guptill.

