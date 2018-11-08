The RRB Group D admit cards will have all the necessary information about the exam, such as the date of the exam and the exam city. This information is live on the RRB websites for all candidates scheduled till December 17th, 2018.

The RRB has been conducting the 2018 recruitment exam in multiple sessions from September 17th this year. Candidates can visit the RRB’s respective regional websites in order to download their Group D admit card.

The exam dates and venue details for candidates who have been scheduled for the Group D level 1 exams after October 26th was released on October 20th after multiple postponements. The exam details of all candidates scheduled until December 17th is available at the RRB website.

How to download your RRB Group D 2018 exam admit card

Click on this direct link to visit the candidate login page. Enter your user ID and Date of birth and click on Login. Your RRB Group D admit card will be made available for download. The page will also detail the exam centre date and city details.

RRB has reportedly received around 2 crore application for its Group D positions this year. The vacancy notification for around 62,000 Group D positions was released in February 2018 along with around 25,500 Group C positions.