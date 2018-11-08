The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) Group D exam is scheduled for this weekend, November 10th and 11th, 2018. Admit cards for the exam were released earlier this month, and candidates appearing for the 2018 HSSC Group D exam can download their hall tickets now, which are available online, at hssc.gov.in, according to application form number.

Earlier there were technical issues with the HSSC website, but now the official website seems to be functioning properly and candidates can download their admit cards for the weekend’s exams without hassle.

How to download HSSC Group D admit card (Advt. 4/2018)

Visit the HSSC’s official website. Click on the link for Advt. 4/2018 (Group D Posts). Alternatively, click on this direct link to get to the page to download the HSSC Group D admit card. Click on the range of your HSSC Group D exam application number. Enter your application number and password in order to download your HSSC Group D admit card.

The HSSC Group D November 2018 admit card will have all the necessary details of the exam, including the exam city, centre, date and shift of the exam. These exams are being conducted in two sessions: a morning session held from 10.30 a.m. to 12 noon; and an afternoon session, from 3 p.m. to 4.30 p.m.