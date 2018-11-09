Prepare for the SBI Clerk exam by reviewing previous years’ question papers. Here are a few questions from previous years’ SBI Clerk exam question papers, with the answers, so that you are ready to take the exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ SBI Clerk exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.

English

1. Find the grammatical error in the sentence if any.

Whoever covers the longer distance (1) and returns home before sunset (2) will get wealth in proportionate to (3) the distance they covers. (4)

(A) 1

(B) 2

(C) 3

(D) 4

(E) No Error

Ans: D

2. Which of the bolded words is either wrongly spelt or inappropriate in the context of the sentence?

With the aim (1) of achieving xero (2) accidents (3), the Indian Railways has sought to upgrade (4) tracks and signalling systems.

(A) 1

(B) 2

(C) 3

(D) 4

(E) No Error

Ans: B

3. Which word will fit appropriately in the blank?

These words spread like ___ in the jungle.

(A) fast

(B) wildfire

(C) plane

(D) epidemic

(E) that

Ans: B

Reasoning

4. Among five friends A, B, C, D, and E each running at different speed in a race, who ran the second slowest? E ran faster than only two friends. A ran faster than D but slower than B. B did not run the fastest.

(A) D

(B) B

(C) C

(D) Cannot be determined

(E) A

Ans: A

5. These are five three-letter words:

ACT SHY EON ACE WEB

If the letter F is added before each of the given words, how many of them will form meaningful English words?

(A) One

(B) More than three

(C) None

(D) Two

(E) Three

Ans: D

6. In a certain code, the word DOUBT is written as ‘$#35&’ and the word BONES is written as ‘5#@67’. How is the word STONE written in this code?

(A) 7&#@6

(B) 7@53#

(C) 7&53#

(D) $673@

(E) &753#

Ans: A

7. Four of the following five are alike in a certain way. Which of the following does not belong to the group?

(A) O, M

(B) W, O

(C) N, Z

(D) N, X

(E) Y, W

Ans: D

Quantitative aptitude

8. Find the missing number

4 7 20 79 ? 2363

(A) 234

(B) 148

(C) 296

(D) 482

(E) 394

Ans: E

9. 156.25/12.5 x 1000/2500 = ?/28

(A) 147

(B) 140

(C) 112

(D) 168

(E) 196

Ans: B

10. The average monthly income of A and B is Rs. 7,760. The average monthly income of B and C is 10,990 and that of C and A is Rs. 9,070. What is the annual income of B?

(A) Rs. 120,240

(B) Rs. 124,480

(C) Rs. 112,360

(D) Rs. 128,120

(E) Rs. 116,160