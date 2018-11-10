Furthering its plan of taking on the popular dating applications like Tinder and Bumble, Facebook has announced expansion of its dating feature test to two new countries – Canada and Thailand.

It is all too well known that Facebook has been developing a dating app using the humongous user data that the platform has. The data is attested by the fact that California-based company had roughly 2.27 billion active users during the third quarter of 2018, a study by Statista reveals.

‘Facebook Dating’ service test was first started in Colombia in September, Economics Times report says. The feature included user integration with Groups and Events on the social networking platform with the idea to encourage people to progress towards real life interaction from the virtual territory.

Citing another report by Verge, ET article says, there’s a new feature on board this time around. The feature is called ‘Second Look’ that allows users to reconsider a previous decision. One can also pause matching in case they are no longer looking to date.

Facebook hopes to expand its users base with the new feature. The test feature is now available to users 18 and above, free of cost and without any advertisements or premium features, report adds.