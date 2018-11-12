Xiaomi seems all pumped up ahead of opening its first store at Westfield, London. It must be recalled it was only few days ago the Chinese company made a grand debut in the London with their flagship Mi 8 series smart phones. In fact during the run up to the event, Xiaomi Global Spokesperson Donovan Sung had shared several glimpses and teasers of ahead of the launch.

Xiaomi has now confirmed the location of its first ever store in London. The company refers to its outlets as ‘Mi Store’ derived from its logo. The first authorised store is all set to open at Westfield, London, which is also apparently Europe’s largest shopping centre.

Our first authorised Mi Store in the UK is coming to @westfieldlondon! We will be officially opening on November 18th. RT if you're excited!@MiStoreLondon pic.twitter.com/gJRUlHM4zN — XiaomiUK (@XiaomiUK_) November 11, 2018

While the store will be inaugurated on November 18th, Xiaomi is offering a chance for 50 fans to visit the store a day earlier, on November 17th. Interested individuals will have to fill up a registration and the ones who receive a response from the Xiaomi staff stand a chance to be one of the lucky fifty to visit and purchase Xiaomi products before anyone else.

Apart from that, Xiaomi had launched bunch of other products at their grand launch event in London last Friday. The products include a range smart device aimed at making modern lifestyle easier. Beginning from an electric toothbrush, Bluetooth speakers, Smart kettle and much more, Xiaomi is also offering an electric scooter this time around.

It would appear that Xiaomi slowly but steadily branching to other markets apart of Asian ones where it is already a key player. To recall, the company had launched their Mi A2 in Spain in the month of July.