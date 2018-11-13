It was at the Samsung Developer Conference that the South Korean tech giant showed glimpses of its upcoming foldable phone, which it is believed will be named the Galaxy F. And now, on the heels of the event, news that Samsung Electronics plans to launch its first foldable smartphone in March is making the rounds. Not just that; Samsung will also launch a fifth-generation (5G) network-powered Galaxy S10, Times Now, citing industry sources, reported on Monday.

According to sources, the South Korean tech giant plans to unveil the flagship Galaxy S10 smartphone in February 2018. The smartphone has been part of numerous leaks and rumours, and now Times Now is reporting (citing Yonhap news agency), that the Galaxy S10 which will run on the 5G network is likely to be unveiled alongside in March.

In fact, Samsung Electronics President Koh Dong-jin, who heads the company’s mobile business, had last week said that company would release a foldable smartphone within the first half of 2019. Koh said the shipment volume of the foldable smartphone will be at least 1 million.

It is also being anticipated that Samsung will showcase the foldable smartphone at the Mobile World Congress in February next year. The much-awaited foldable smartphone, however, is not expected to support 5G networks.

As reported earlier, Samsung’s foldable smartphone will fold inward, sporting a 7.4-inch screen when unfolded and a 4.6-inch display (like a regular smartphone) when folded. In terms of pricing, speculation is rife that it may cost around 2 million won ($1,770) surely kicking it out of the affordable arena.