Canara Bank released a notification inviting applications for the position of Manager - Security (MMGS-II). The total number of vacancies is 31 and the application process started on November 7th. All the candidates can access the notification and apply for the position at canarabank.com.

The last day to apply for the position is November 27th. The candidates have an option to apply offline and the last day for the receipt of physical application is December 3rd.

The candidate need to be between the ages of 25 and 40 years to be eligible to apply. Candidates from reserved category can avail of relaxation in the upper age limit according to the norms. The candidates must have finished graduation and must have operating and working knowledge of computer.

The candidate must have an experience of being an officer with 5 years of Commissioned Service in Army / Navy / Air Force and not below the rank of Captain or equivalent or an Officer not below the rank of Asst. Commandant in Para Military Forces with 5 years experience.

Candidates will be selected based on a Group Discussion and Interview. Shortlisted candidates candidates will be invited for the GD and Interview and the date and venue of the same will be informed later. Call Letter for the GD and interview will be released for candidates shortlisted for the same.

Candidates can access the notification for the position in this link which details the eligibility criteria, important dates, application process, job profile among others. Candidates can click on this link to access the link to apply online and pay the application fees. The link also has forms for candidates who want to avail of concessions based on reservation and disability.