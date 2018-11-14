ISPRL signs MoU with ADNOC for storage of crude oil

Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Ltd (ISPRL) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Abu Dhabi with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC).

The MoU is to explore the possibility of storing ADNOC crude oil at ISPRL’s underground oil storage facility at Padur in Karnataka.

The Padur storage facility has a capacity of 2.5 million tonnes.

Indian-Indonesian Navy bilateral exercise ‘Samudra Shakti’ begins

The inaugural edition of Indian Navy -Indonesian Navy Bilateral Exercise ‘Samudra Shakti’ got underway in Surabaya, Indonesia.

Indian Naval Ship (INS) Rana arrived at the port of Surabaya to participate in the exercise.

INS Rana is of the Eastern Fleet based at Visakhapatnam under the Eastern Naval Command.

Binny Bansal resigns as CEO of Flipkart Group

Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal has resigned as CEO of Flipkart Group.

Kalyan Krishnamurthy will continue to be CEO of Flipkart.

Walmart recently became the new owner of the e-commerce company.

Satyarup Siddhanta becomes first Indian to climb Mt Giluwe

Indian mountaineer Satyarup Siddhanta became the first Indian to climb Mt Giluwe.

Mt Giluwe is the second highest mountain in Papua New Guinea.

The summit of the mountain is at an elevation of 4,367 metres.

