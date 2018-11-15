Govt launches Rs75 coin to mark 75th anniversary of first Tricolour hoisting

The government will release a commemorative Rs 75 coin.

This is to mark the 75th anniversary of the hoisting of the Tricolour for the first time by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose in Port Blair.

The 35-gram coin will be composed of 50% silver, 40% copper, 5% nickel and 5% zinc.

Govt launches LEAP and ARPIT programmes for higher education faculty

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) has launched two new initiatives – Leadership for Academicians Programme (LEAP) and Annual Refresher Programme In Teaching (ARPIT).

The aim of ARPIT is to develop good teachers and empower the teaching faculty.

The aim of LEAP is to developing better students who will be future torch bearers.

Govt sets up state of-the-art National Data Repository

The Government has set up a state of -the- art National Data Repository.

The repository is a database of all the geo-scientific data of hydrocarbon resources in the country.

BIS names Siddharth Tiwari as Chief Representative for Asia

The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) has appointed Siddharth Tiwari as the Chief Representative for Asia and the Pacific.

Tiwari takes over from Eli Remolona who held the position from 2008 to 2018.

Govt appoints Sanjay Mishra as new Enforcement Directorate chief

Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Sanjay Mishra has been appointed the new Director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Mishra has replaced Karnal Singh.

Mishra has also been appointed as the Principal Special Director in the IRS.

ISRO launches GSAT-29 communication satellite from Andhra Pradesh

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has launched the GSAT-29 communication satellite on the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV-Mk III).

The goal is to solve the communication barriers faced by Village Resource Centres (VRCs).

VRCs provide space-based services to ISRO from rural areas.

The GSAT-29 launch was done from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

