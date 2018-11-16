Gauhati High Court has invited applications the 233 vacancies for the position of Stenographer and LDA/Typist/Copyist positions. The notification for the application was released on November 13th and the application process was supposed to start today but the link for the application has not been activated yet. All interested candidates can apply at ghconline.gov.in and the last day to apply is November 27th.

The total number of vacancies for the position of stenographer is 75 and for the position of LDA/Typist/Copyist is 158. Candidates applying for either position need to have sufficient knowledge of the Assamese.

For the role of stenographer, the candidate should have completed higher secondary exam and should hold a diploma in Stenography/Shorthand. For the role of LDA/Typist/Copyist, the candidate must be a graduate with working knowledge of computer.

The stenographer position will involve will have three stages of recruitment. The first stage will be stenography test, the second stage will have an offline OMR-based test, and the third stage will be a viva-voce. For the LDA/Typist/Copyist position, the candidates will have to undergo a written exam at the first stage followed by an viva-voce round.

Here is how to apply for the Gauhati High Court vacancies:

Visit the Gauhati High Court’s official website. Click on ‘Click here to Apply’ link once it gets activated. Applicants have to go through the registration process and application process separately. Once the application process is done, submit it and take a print out of the application for future reference.

Candidates can access the direct link here for the official notification for Stenographer and LDC/Typist/Copyist which will give details of the position, eligibility criteria, detailed exam pattern, and important dates. The LDC/Typist/Copyist notification also has district-wise breakdown of the positions.