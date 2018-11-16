Tamil Nadu Uniformed Service Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) released the admit card for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) round of the Sub-Inspector (Technical) 2018 recruitment. All the candidates who are qualified to appear for the PMT/CV round of the recruitment can download the admit card from the official website, tnusrbonline.org.

The board had released the list of candidates who had qualified for the PMT round for this recruitment drive on November 2nd. Separate lists were released for candidates who have applied through departmental quota and for open seats. Apart from the result, the Board had also released the final answer keys and cut-off marks for various categories on the same day.

Here is how to download the admit card for TNUSRB SI PMT round:

Visit the TNUSRB website. Click on the link to download the admit card for the PMT round under SI (Technical) recruitment section. Enter the ‘User ID’ and ‘Password’ and click on ‘Login’. The admit card will be displayed which can be downloaded and printed out.

Along with the PMT, document verification will also be done. Successful candidates will then be called for viva-voce which will be the final stage of the recruitment before the final result and appointment. The details of PMT can be accessed in the official notification.

The Board had released the notification for the recruitment of 309 SI (Technical) positions on July 11th and the application process went on until August 10th. The preliminary exam had been conducted on the month of September.