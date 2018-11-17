Kerala Government launches Gau Samridhi scheme for dairy farmers

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan launched the ‘Cow Samridhi Plus Scheme’ to provide insurance coverage to dairy farmers in the state.

The government subsidized scheme will give insurance coverage to dairy farmers at low premium rates.

Farmers belonging to the general category will be getting 50% subsidy on premiums while those belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) category would get 70% subsidy on the premium.

Second Mega Food Park ‘Paithan’ inaugurated in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad district

Union Minister for Food Processing Industries Harsimrat Kaur Badal inaugurated the second Mega Food Park in Maharashtra.

The Paithan Mega Food Park is located in in Wahegaon and Dhangaon village in Paithan Taluka of Aurangabad district.

It is set up on 102 acres of land.

Indian Navy completes refit of Maldivian Coast Guard Ship Huravee in Visakhapatnam

Maldivian Coast Guard Ship (MCGS) Huravee successfully completed her refit at Naval Dockyard Visakhapatnam.

The ship was formally handed over to Major Mohamed Jamshad, Commanding Officer MCGS Huravee.

The four-month long refit to MCGS Huravee is an initiative by the Indian Navy undertaken in furtherance of the Indian Navy’s diplomatic outreach to friendly foreign navies in the Indian Ocean Region.

Odisha govt announces new biotechnology policy

The Odisha government announced a new Biotechnology Policy 2018.

The aim is to attract investments in the sector.

The government will provide its full support for the development of the biotechnology sector by forming Public Private Partnership, bio-incubation centers and bi-tech finishing schools.

Two North East circuit projects inaugurated in Arunachal Pradesh under Swadesh Darshan Scheme

Two important projects under Swadesh Darshan Scheme of Ministry of Tourism, Government of India have been inaugurated at PTSO Lake in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh.

The projects aim to boost tourism and have developed facilities catering to tourists such as accommodation, amenities, and an eco park.

NITI Aayog constitutes Himalayan State Regional Council

NITI Aayog has constituted the ‘Himalayan State Regional Council.

The aim is to ensure sustainable development of the Himalayan region.

The Council will review and implement the identified action points based on the reports of five working groups.

The Himalayan State Regional Council will be chaired by the Dr VK Saraswat.

It will consist of the Chief Secretaries of the Himalayan States as well as the Secretaries of key Central Ministries.

Veteran journalist N Ram receives Raja Ram Mohan Roy award

Eminent journalist N Ram has been selected under prestigious award category of Raja Ram Mohan Roy award.

Ram who is also Chairman of the Hindu Publishing Group was presented the award on National Press Day (November 16th).

