Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has released a notification seeking application for 103 Senior Lab Assistant vacancies on November 17th. The vacancies are for 27 different departments in the institute. All the candidates who are interested in applying for the positions can do so at iitd.ac.in. The last day to apply for these positions is December 10th until 4.00 pm.

The qualifications for the positions is different depending on the department to which the candidate is interested in applying, details of which is available in the notification. The candidates must not be above 30 years old but candidates from reserved category can avail relaxation based on the norms.

Candidates have to appear for a written examination and candidates must score 60% marks (relaxation for SC/ST/OBC) to qualify for the Trade Test/Computer Test, which will be conducted in a phased manner. The final selection will be done on a merit basis.

Here is how to apply for the IIT Delhi Sr. Lab Asst 2018 vacancies: