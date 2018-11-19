The IBPS Clerk Prelims admit cards should be released sometime in the near future, if several reports are to be believed. The Prelim exam will be conducted on two consecutive weekends next month, starting on December 8th.

The results of IBPS Clerk Prelim exam are expected to be declared either in December this year or January next year. The Main exam is scheduled for January 20th, 2019, with the admit card for the same expected in the same month, and the provisional allotment coming sometime in April next year.

Candidates who will be appearing for the 2018 IBPS Prelim exam in clerical cadre can check for their admit cards at the official website of the IBPS, ibps.in. Current the admit cards have not yet been released, but they are expected soon.

Check out our latest IBPS Clerk question paper bank, which draws from previous years’ exam papers, as well as other question banks, in order to make sure that you are fully prepared for the IBPS clerical exam.