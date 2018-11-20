In today’s day and age people largely communicate, share and experience news, or any new information for that matter, via social media. However, recently Twitter has been posting several tweets that Twitteratis are have trouble deciphering.

And in this case, it is certainly not our inability to understand millennial terminologies. Twitter, on November 15th, had posted ‘pick a number, any number’, which received thousands of responses – 26,000 to be more exact. But none could figure out what this meant. It isn’t so often that big companies come out with statements without any purpose.

Another tweet, this time on November 16th, read ‘did you see that?’, which again brought out confused responses from the Twitter audience. However, a recent tweet a few hours ago by the American company reads ‘awkward’, which had some savage and wacky responses.

Awkward — Twitter (@Twitter) November 19, 2018

One user took a dig at Twitter for not providing an ‘edit button’, which users have been demanding for a while now. However, in a surprising twist, the official Twitter handle responded with a rather sarcastic remark, saying ‘More awkward not being able to spell’.

While the company has not responded in its previous similar tweets, this could mean that Twitter will take some more time to introduce the much awaited edit button. This is further corroborated by a Hindustan Times report, which quoted Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey saying that the edit button is being considered, but “we can’t just rush it out”.