The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the admit cards or hall tickets for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2018, today, November 22nd. Those individuals taking the exam can download their CTET admit card from the official website, ctet.nic.in.

However, at the moment, the official site is experiencing technical issues and is difficult to reach. Candidates must keep checking back periodically in order to download the CTET admit card 2018.

The official CTET website had provided two servers from which to download the CTET 2018 admit card. Here are the direct links to download your CTET admit card or hall ticket for 2018. Here is the direct link to Server 1, while here is the direct link to Server 2.

Candidates can download their CTET 2018 admit card using either their application number and password or their application number and date of birth. The only way to get the CTET 2018 admit card is to download the same from the website, and the CBSE is not issuing admit cards for the CTET in any other way.

CTET 2018 will be conducted on December 9th in two sessions – Paper II from 9.30 am to 12.00 noon and Paper I from 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm. Paper I is for candidates interested in teaching from classes I to V, while Paper II is for candidates applying for classes VI to VIII.

The 2018 CTET will be conducted in 20 languages in 92 Indian cities. HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar had directed the CBSE to stick to conducting the CTET 2018 exam in all 20 languages.