Central Board of Secondary Education released a notification stating that the admit card for the Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) 2018 will be released on November 22nd. There were a lot of speculation regarding the issuance of CTET 2018 admit card but finally there is a confirmed news for the same. The admit card will be available at the official website, ctet.nic.in.

Times of India has cited a press release from the CBSE regarding the release of the CTET 2018 admit card. The press release also states that candidates who have applied for the CTET 2018 exam but have not been issued admit card are supposed to contact the CBSE with the proof of submitted application form on or before November 30th.

The CTET 2018 exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 9th in two sessions. Paper II is scheduled to be held from 9.30 am to 12.00 noon and Paper I will be held from 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm. Paper I is for candidates interested in teaching from class I to class V and Paper II is for candidates interested in teaching from class VI to class VIII.

The CTET will be conducted in 20 languages in 92 Indian cities. The exam was initially set for September 16th but there was some controversy surrounding the exam since the CBSE had initially released a notification for the CTET to be held in just three languages: English, Hindi and Sanskrit. HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar directed the CBSE to stick to conducting the CTET 2018 exam in all 20 languages.