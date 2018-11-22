Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the admit cards or hall tickets for its December 2018 exam, scheduled to be held from December 1st to 31st. Candidates appearing for this year’s exams can download their IGNOU admit cards on the University’s official website, ignou.ac.in.

Candidates must log on to the IGNOU website to download their admit card. Alternatively, here is the direct link to download IGNOU hall tickets for the December 2018 exams. Candidates must enter their 9-digit enrollment number and select their program in order to access their hall ticket for the exam.

Yesterday, unverified reports said that IGNOU would release the admit cards on November 23rd, but they seem to have come a day earlier. To make sure that they are prepared, candidates can access a detailed schedule of the December 2018 IGNOU exam at this link.

The IGNOU term-end admit card or hall ticket will have all relevant information about the exam, such as the exam centre.