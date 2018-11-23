Prepare for the SBI Clerk exam by reviewing previous years’ question papers. Here are a few questions from previous years’ SBI Clerk exam question papers, with the answers, so that you are ready to take the exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ SBI Clerk exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.

General awareness

1. Valmiki National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary is located in which of the following states in India?

(A) Gujarat

(B) Madhya Pradesh

(C) Karnataka

(D) Assam

(E) Bihar

Ans: E

2. The abbreviation ‘PLA’ stands for:

(A) Private Liberation Army

(B) People’s Liberation Armed Force

(C) Public Liberation Army

(D) People’s Liberation Army

(E) People’s Liberty Army

Ans: D

3. Business Correspondent Framework launched by the Reserve Bank of India is a step in achieving which of the following?

(A) Financial inclusion

(B) Transparency in banking transaction

(C) Better control over cooperative/small bank

(D) None of the other options

(E) Providing direct subsidy to consumers of PDS

Ans: A

Quantitative aptitude

4. Train A crosses a pole in 25 seconds and train B crosses a pole in 1 min and 15 sec. Length of train A is half the length of train B. What is the respective ratio between the speeds of Train A and Train B?

(A) 3:2

(B) 3:4

(C) 5:3

(D) 2:5

(E) 4:3

Ans: A

5. If one-third of one-seventh of a number is 15, then two-fifth of that number is:

(A) 158

(B) 165

(C) 143

(D) 136

(E) 126

Ans: E

Logical reasoning

6. K is the wife of V. V is the brother of J. L is the only daughter of J. D is the father of M and L. S is the only daughter of M. How is K related to L?

(A) Aunt

(B) Niece

(C) Mother-in-law

(D) Mother

(E) Sister

Ans: A

7. The position of how many digits will remain the same if the digits in the number 297345618 are arranged in the descending order within the number, from left to right?

(A) None

(B) Two

(C) More than three

(D) Three

(E) One

Ans: E

English

8. Which part of the sentence has grammatical or idiomatic error?

Even a newly-recruited teacher in a government high school gets more than what a former principal gets as a pension.

(A) Even a newly recruited teacher

(B) in a government high school gets

(C) more than what

(D) a former principal gets as pension

(E) No error

Ans: E

9. Choose the set of words for each blank which best fits the meaning of the sentence as a whole.

She ___ to learn basic German as she will be ___ for Germany next month.

(A) likes, reaching

(B) wants, leaving

(C) intends, visiting

(D) tries, touring

(E) knows, going

Ans: B

10. Find out the word that is inappropriate or wrongly spelt, if any.

The kidnappers (1) asked for ransom (2) and threatened (3) to kill Mr.Gopalan’s son if their demands (4) were not met.

(A) 1

(B) 2

(C) 3

(D) 4

(E) No error