The final results of the 2018 UPSC National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) exam I have been declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). 379 candidates have qualified on the basis of the results of the written examination and the subsequent interviews held by the Services Selection Board.

The exams and interviews were conducted for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 141th Course, and the NA for the 103rd Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC), which begin on January 2nd, 2019.

For more information regarding the commencement of the above-mentioned courses, candidates can log on to the individual websites of the Ministry of Defence, www.joinindianarmy.nic.in, www.nausena-bharti.nic.in, and www.careerairforce.nic.in.

The list of candidates selected for the UPSC NA, NA 2018 exam have been released, but the marks of the candidates will be uploaded on the UPSC website after 15 days. The written exams were held in the month of April this year, and the interviews followed.

Candidature of all the selected candidates is provisional. Here is the direct link to the list of candidates who have qualified for the UPSC NDA, NA (I) exam 2018.