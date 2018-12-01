The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the admit cards for its TGT, PGT, PRT and Librarian exams. The admit cards are available for download at the official KVS website, kvsangathan.nic.in.

Alongside the KVS admit card, the body has also released an important notice regarding the exams and exam schedules. Here is the direct link to the notice, which details the exam timing and exam dates of the KVS TGT, PRT, PGT and Librarian exams.

Here is the direct link to download 2018 admit cards for direct recruitment to the KVS. The exams will be conducted on December 22nd and 23rd this year and the notice states that there are separate admit cards for each day.

The KVS exams will be held in three sessions – Morning, Afternoon and Evening. Each exam is two and a half hours in duration. Candidates must download their KVS admit card for their respective exam and take a printout of the same, which they must carry with them to the exam centre.