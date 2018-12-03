Indian e-retailer Flipkart, now owned by Walmart, is floating another shopping sale in the coming weekend. The company has announced a three-day sale that is set to begin on December 6th and which will last till December 8th. Dubbed the ‘Big Shopping Days’ sale, Flipkart has this time collaborated with HDFC Bank.

As the official banking partner, HDFC is offering instant 10% discount on all purchases either by credit or debit card. The discount is applicable even on EMI transaction along with ‘no cost EMI’ option also available.

As expected, the Flipkart sale will include attractive offers on a host of gadgets, smartphones, TVs and more. The smartphones that are currently displayed with discounts include the Poco F1, Google Pixel 2 XL, Realme C1, Asus ZenFone Lite L1, Honor 9N and Redmi Note 6 Pro.

Apart from the smartphones, the Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale will also offer up to 70% off on TVs and Home appliances, and up to 80% off on electronics like laptops, camera, audio accessories, and more. There’s 40-80% off on fashion, and home furniture, and up to 80 percent off on beauty, toys, sports, books, and more.

Flipkart will also host rush hour on December 6th with extra discounts on products till 2 am, an extra 10% discount on clothing, home essentials, electronic accessories, and more every eight hours, and is also offering 10% off on select three product purchases and 15% off on select four product purchases, NDTV Gadgets said in a report.