Prepare for the SBI PO exam by reviewing previous years’ question papers. Here are a few questions from previous years’ SBI PO exam question papers, with the answers, so that you are ready to take the exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ SBI PO exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.

English

1. In these questions, the sentence has. two blanks, each blank indicating that something has been omitted. Choose the set of words for the blanks which best fits the meaning of the sentence as a whole.

There is no clear………… as to why so many companies start at the same time with broadly the ……………ideas.

(A) signal, aloof

(B) indication, same

(C) explanation, related

(D) clues, equal

(E) prove, like

Ans: B

2. In these questions, read the sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any, will be in one part of the sentence. Mark the part with the error as your answer. If there is no error, mark ‘No error’ as your answer. (Igno’re the errors of punctuation, if any).

The drive intended to creating (1)/ an awareness of (2)/ the perks of riding two wheelers (3)/ without a helmet. (4) No error (5).

(A) 1

(B) 2

(C) 3

(D) 4

(E) 5

Ans: A

3. In the following passage, there are blanks, each of which has been numbered. These numbers are printed below the passage and against each, five words/phrases are suggested, one of which fits the blank appropriately. Find out the appropriate word/phrase in each case.

Technology is the technical …(1)… people use to …(2)… their surroundings. It also means knowledge of using tools and machines to do tasks …(3)… . We use technology to control the world in which we live. Technology is people using knowledge, tools, and systems to make their lives easier and better. People use technology to refine their ability to do work. …(4)… technology, people communicates better. Technology allows them to make more and better products. Our buildings are better through the use of technology. We travel in more comfort and speed as a …(5)… of technology. Yes, technology is everywhere and can make life better.

(A) data

(B) manpower

(C) sound

(D) humans

(E) means

Ans: E

Reasoning

4. Which of the following expressions will be true if the expression R > O = A > S < T is definitely true?

(A) O > T

(B) S < R

(C) T > A

(D) S = O

(E) T < R

Ans: B

5. Study the following information and answer the question given below:

Eight people - E, F, G, H, J, K, L and M - are sitting around a circular table, facing the centre. Each of them is of a different profession - Chartered Accountant, Columnist, Doctor, Engineer, Financial Analyst, Lawyer, Professor and Scientist, but not necessarily in the same order. F is sitting second to the left of K. The Scientist is an immediate neighbour of K. There are only three people between the Scientist and E. Only one person sits between the Engineer and E. The Columnist is on the immediate right of the Engineer. M is second to the right of K. H is the Scientist. G and J are immediate neighbours of each other. Neither G nor J is an Engineer. The Financial Analyst is on the immediate left of F. The Lawyer is second to the right of the Columnist. The Professor is an immediate neighbour of the Engineer. G is second to the right of the Chartered Accountant.

Who is sitting second to the right of E?

(A) The Lawyer

(B) G

(C) The Engineer

(D) F

(E) K

Ans: B

6. Study the statements and decide which conclusion follows.

Statements :

Some squares are circles.

No circle is a triangle.

No line is a square.

Conclusions :

I. All squares can never be triangles.

II. Some lines are circles.

(A) Only conclusion I follows.

(B) Only conclusion II follows.

(C) Either conclusion I or conclusion II follows.

(D) Neither conclusion I nor conclusion II follows.

(E) Both conclusion I and II follow.

Ans: A

Quantitative aptitude

7. The average age of husband, wife and their child 3 years ago was 27 years and that of wife and the child 5 years ago was 20 years. The present age of the husband is:

(A) 35 years

(B) 0 years

(C) 50 years

(D) Data inadequate

(E) None of these

Ans: E

8. In how many ways a committee, consisting of 5 men and 6 women can be formed from 8 men and 10 women?

(A) 266

(B) 5040

(C) 1176

(D) 86400

(E) None of these

Ans: C

General awareness

9. YONO App was launched by which Bank?

(A) Axis Bank

(B) YES Bank

(C) ICICI Bank

(D) SBI

(E) None of the above

Ans: D

10. Andres Iniesta (Football Player) belongs to:

(A) Germany

(B) France

(C) Spain

(D) Netherlands

(E) Belgium