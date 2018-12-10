CM Fadnavis launches SMART project for sustainable farming

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has launched a project in 10,000 villages with the objective of achieving sustainable farming within the next three years.

The ambitious project is titled State of Maharashtra Agribusiness and Rural Transformation (SMART).

The World Bank will provide assistance to the SMART project, which is expected to cover a quarter of the state.

CCEA approves strategic sale of Rural Electrification Corporation

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has given its ‘in principle’ approval for the strategic sale of the Government of India’s existing 52.63% of total paid up equity shareholding in Rural Electrification Corporation (REC).

The sale will be to the Power Finance Corporation (PFC), and along with the equity, there will be transfer of management control.

Both the REC and the PFC are Central Public Sector Enterprises under the Ministry of Power.

FAO Council approves India’s proposal for International Year of Millets

Food and Agriculture organisation, FAO Council, has approved India’s proposal to observe the International Year of Millets in 2023.

India has also been approved as a member of the Executive Board of the United Nations World Food Program for 2020 and 2021.

Indian Coast Guard conducts ‘Clean Sea 2018’ exercise off Port Blair

The Indian Coast Guard has conducted the Regional Level Marine Oil Pollution Response Exercise titled ‘Clean Sea 2018’ at sea off Port Blair.

The preparedness of all agencies during the exercise was conducted under observation of Inspector General Maneesh V Pathak, Commander Coast Guard Region (Andaman and Nicobar Islands).

UN launches new framework to combat terrorism

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has launched a new framework called the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Coordination Compact.

The aim is to combat international terrorism.

The UN Global Counter-Terrorism Coordination Compact Task Force will replace the Counter-Terrorism Implementation Task Force, which was set up in 2005.

Second largest Ebola outbreak in the world in Butembo, Congo

The second-largest Ebola outbreak in history has spread to Butembo, a major city in eastern Congo.

The city has more than one million residents and is reporting cases of the lethal hemorrhagic fever.

This Ebola outbreak is second to the West Africa outbreak that killed more than 11,300 people.

The Ebola virus is spread through bodily fluids of those infected, and even the dead can pass on the virus.

