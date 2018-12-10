Asus India has been gearing for this day for quite some time now and more notably so because the Taiwanese company will be launching their ZenFone Max Pro M2 in India as well in Indonesia. The India event is set to kick off at 12.30 pm on December 11th and will be streamed live on company’s official social media accounts.

As for the phone, the ZenFone Max Pro M2 is a second generation ZenFone from the company and Asus has equipped it with several major upgrades over its predecessor. And, it boasts a massive 5,000mAh battery that is claimed to last for up to two days. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6, which is also a first in this segment.

Want to be the top 3 to win the Zenfone Max Pro M2 or the Max M2?

Watch the live launch at 12:30 pm tomorrow.

Screenshot your top feature from the presentation.

Upload using #M2SocialUnboxing, @AsusIndia, and tag a friend.https://t.co/wJRQ0ZohE5 @Flipkart pic.twitter.com/2qdqJdge6F — ASUS India (@ASUSIndia) December 10, 2018

While the launch will take place tomorrow, the company has provided the upcoming smartphone to few popular gadget reviewers. A video compilation by said reviewers has been uploaded by Asus India on its official Twitter handle.

So. several details like the phone’s 6.2-inch notched display, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection, dual cameras at the rear (one of them being a Sony sensor) and the Snapdragon 660 AIE chipset have been revealed. Asus India has partnered with online retailer Flipkart for the ZenFone Max Pro M2 and all the details are available on Flipkart’ ZenFone page as well.

Apart from this, there is a report by the Indian Express which says that the phone has been launched in Russia and specifications of the phone have been made available. The Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 comes with 4GB of RAM and 64 or 128 GB of storage.

As for the camera specifications, the rear cameras include a 12MP Sony IMX486 sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 5MP secondary camera for depth of field in Portrait mode, the report adds. The front camera, on the other hand, is a 13MP snapper with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash with diffused light.