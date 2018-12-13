National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) issued the admit cards for the 3rd D.El.Ed December Examination for Untrained In-Service Teachers under the D.El.Ed Programme. All the candidates registered to participate in the exam can download the hall ticket from the official website, dled.nios.ac.in.

The NIOS had released the exam schedule for the 3rd D.El.Ed Examination on October 29th. The exam will be conducted on December 20th and 21st, 2018, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The NIOS will conduct the ‘Understanding Children in Inclusive Context’ (Exam Code 506) on December 20th and ‘Community and Elementary Education’ (Exam Code 507) on December 21st.

Here is how to download the NIOS D.El.Ed 3rd Exam admit card:

Log in to the NIOS D.El.Ed official website. Click on the link for ‘Hall Ticket/Intimation for 3rd D.El.Ed Examination’. Enter the Enrollment number and Date of Birth and click on ‘Submit’. The Hall Ticket will be displayed which can be printed out.

The NIOS had declared the result of the 2nd D.El.Ed exam held in September on December 5th. All candidates can access the result at this link by entering the Enrollment Number and Date of Birth.