Tamil Nadu Uniformed Service Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) released the hall ticket for the written exam for the recruitment of Sub-Inspector of Police (Fingerprint) 2018. All the candidates who have applied to appear for the written exam can download the hall ticket from the official website, tnusrbonline.org.

TNUSRB is scheduled to conduct the examination December 22nd for departmental candidates and on December 23rd for open candidates. The Board is conducting the examination for the recruitment of 202 positions of SI of Police in the Fingerprint department and the notification for the position was released on August 28th of this year.

Here is how to download TNUSRB SI (Fingerprint) Hall Ticket: