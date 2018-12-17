National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the January JEE Main 2019 examination today, December 17th. All the candidates who have applied to participate in the January session of JEE Main 2019 examination can download the admit card from the official website, jeemain.nic.in. The exam is scheduled to conducted from January 6th to January 20th in multiple sessions.

NTA has taken over the role of conducting the JEE Main examination from CBSE from this year. NTA will be conducting the examination twice in a year, January and April, and students will have an option to sit in either of the examination session or both. The result of the JEE Main January 2019 exam is expected to be released in the last week of January 2019.

Here is how to download the JEE Main 2019 admit card:

Log in to the official website of JEE Main. Click on the link to download the JEE Main admit card on the home page. The candidate can download admit card through feeding in Application Number and Password or Application Number and Date of Birth by clicking on the appropriate link. Enter the required details and click on ‘Login’. The admit card can be accessed from the page and can be downloaded and printed out.

JEE Main examination is conducted for admissions to all the IIT, NIT, and CFTI institutions. Candidates interested in admissions to IITs need to appear for the JEE Advanced entrance exam. Candidates are advised to carefully check the exam date, city, and shift on the admit card.