Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) released a notification informing that the 2018 Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Main exam for RAS and RTS has been postponed by more than a month’s time. The exam will be conducted on January 28th and January 29th, 2019 now.

The Commission was scheduled to conduct the Combined Competitive Main Exam on December 23rd and December 24th, 2018. The candidates who are eligible to appear for the exam were waiting for the release of the admit card for the exam.

RPSC had released the notification for the Combined Competitive Exam 2018 on May 4th, 2018 for the TSP areas. RPSC had to release a revised result on December 14th for the Preliminary exam after an order from the High Court, which might have prompted the postponement.

The admit card for the Main exam is expected to be released in the middle of month of January.