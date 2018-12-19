Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is expected to release the answer keys for the 2018 Bihar Civil Services preliminary examination by end of this week, according to multiple reports. All the candidates who have appeared for the Bihar Civil Services preliminary examination 2018 can download the answer keys from bpsc.bih.nic.in after they are released.

The Commission is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 1465 vacancies and the notification for the same was released in August of 2018 and the registration went on until September 10th. The preliminary examination for the recruitment was conducted on December 16th across various centres in the state.

How to check BPSC Civil Services 2018 answer keys:

Visit the BPSC’s official website once the answer keys are released. Look for the link for the answer keys for the BPSC civil services examination. Download the PDF document of the answer keys which can be printed out for reference.

The candidates can raise objection against any answers within the specified time frame, details of which will be available along with the release of the answer keys. The answer papers will be assessed and the result will be declared after taking into account any objections raise. The candidates who clear the preliminary exam are eligible to appear for the main exam.