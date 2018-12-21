Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will be conducting the 12th board examination for the year 2018-19 in the months of March and April. According to multiple reports, the Board will conduct the 12th board examination from March 7th to April 2nd, 2019. The first paper on March 7th will be the General English paper.

The board has not released the full schedule officially but is expected to do the same soon at the official website. The board is also expected to release the dates and schedule for the 10th class board exam in the near future.

Apart from the 12th board exam, the Board has also released the dates for Varishtha Upadhyay examination of RBSE, which will also begin from March 7th and the senior secondary exam for Deaf and Mute will be conducted from March 9th, according to Indian Express.

Last year the RBSE had conducted the 12th exam from March 8th and the last exam was conducted on April 2nd; whereas the 10th exam began on March 15th and went on until March 26th.